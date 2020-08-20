Special 'Outlander' Series With Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe to Stream on Facebook

A special four-part Outlander End of Summer Series from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is coming to Facebook.

Starting Sunday, August 23, fans can tune into the Outlander Collector Facebook page for four new episodes being released one at a time on a weekly basis. According to Deadline, the series will present viewers with a thematic episode featuring new conversations with the cast and crew behind bringing Outlander to screens.

Additionally, the episodes will also offer a sneak peek at original scripted Outlander Untold scenes featuring beloved characters. Those scenes will be available when the show's recent fifth season is released on Blu-Ray, DVD, digital and limited Collector's Edition this September.

The End of Summer Series is being released to support the international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders and their efforts. Alongside the episodes, a donate feature will allow viewers to contribute to the non-profit group.

The four episodes are "Book Corner with Diana Gabaldon and Maril Davis" on August 23, "A Taste of Outlander" on August 30, "The Music of Outlander" on September 6 and "Catch Up with Caitriona and Sam" on September 13.

In the first episode, Outlander author Gabaldon and series executive producer Davis will look back over the process of adapting the books for television and answer some fan questions. Gabaldon will also preview her upcoming ninth book from the series which will be included in the Outlander Season 5 Collector's Edition.

Episode 2 will feature Theresa Carle-Sanders, author of the Outlander Kitchen cookbook series, alongside series stars Lauren Lyle and John Bell. Together they'll show viewers how to make a fish and chips recipe that can be found in Carle-Sanders' latest book, Outlander Kitchen: To the New World and Back Again.

For Episode 3, the show's composer Bear McCreary and singer Raya Yarbrough look back on their favorite musical moments from the series. They'll be joined by star Maria Doyle Kennedy, who will perform "Flowers of the Forest." They'll also be joined by the Choral Scholars of University College Dublin for a rendition of the show's theme "The Skye Boat Song."

In the final installment, lead stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan chat about life, discuss favorite moments from the show's five-season run and answer fan questions. It's a must-see series for fans currently suffering from droughtlander as the series concluded for the season in May. Season 6 is on the horizon, but ongoing pandemic-related delays make a production date and schedule uncertain at this time.

Don't miss out on this special series, tune into the Outlander Collector's Facebook each Sunday for some brand new must-see content.