Wildfire Engulfs 'Alaskan Bush People' Filming Location

A wildfire on Palmer Mountain near Loomis, Washington, ignited Tuesday and has burned through roughly 6,000 acres. The blaze was not 100 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

Sources indicate that the involved area includes land used for shooting the Discovery Channel reality TV show Alaskan Bush People.

Alaskan Bush People cast member Solomon "Bear" Brown confirmed the reports, posting on his private Instagram account, "We suffered a devastating lost [sic] yesterday, a fire swept through our mountain, our home! The lost [sic] seems to be great! It's still burning! I'll keep everyone posted! God bless!"

The Alaskan Bush People production crew was reportedly present on the land at the time the fire began. It is unknown at this time if any structures associated with the show were destroyed or if any livestock were evacuated.

The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle reported that "A Level 2 evacuation notice was issued at 4 p.m. and a Level 3 (get out now) evacuation notice was issued at 8:50 p.m. for people living in the area." The Washington Department of Natural Resources responded with ground and aerial firefighting units.

New #WaWILDFIRE - #PalmerFire in #OkanoganCounty is burning 100 acres of grass, brush and timber with resources on scene. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 18, 2020

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Washington Department of Natural Resources is responsible for the investigation.

