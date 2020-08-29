3 Reasons It's Time to Binge FBI Thriller 'Blindspot' on Hulu

NBC's FBI thriller Blindspot wrapped up its five-season run in July, and now the entire series is available to stream on Hulu.

Here's why you need to check out the addictive action drama.

1. Jaimie Alexander kicks butt.

As the show's stunt coordinator, Stephen Pope, told us in 2015, Jane Doe (Alexander, above) is "a highly trained weapon." To portray the amnesiac femme fatale, who is first discovered naked and covered in strange tattoos in a duffel bag in Times Square, Alexander trained in jujitsu, judo, and krav maga! During the course of the show's run, Alexander showed off her skills on several occasions.

2. The leads' chemistry intensifies.

Bad guys aren’t the only ones Jane spars with. It isn't long before sparks fly between her and Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton), the handsome FBI agent who helps unravel the mystery behind her body ink. Their sexual tension had fans hoping the pair would hook up as early as the show's first season.

3. It doesn't slow down.

If you're missing Hollywood's usual blockbuster flicks this summer, Blindspot may just scratch that itch. Inspired by the Bourne Identity films and other adrenaline-fueled thrillers, the show features heart-stopping adventure sequences filmed all over the world, from Tokyo to Cape Town!

Blindspot, Seasons 1–5, Available Now, Hulu