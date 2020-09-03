'Dr. Pimple Popper' Previews Remotely Shot 'Before the Pop' Spinoff

Dr. Sandra Lee, the patron saint of blackhead extractions, isn't letting COVID keep her from seeing patients — she's just doing it from a (social) distance.

In the remotely shot series Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop, the California-based dermatologist provides online consultations ahead of an official visit. The advance interaction "actually helps me," Lee explains, "because I can plan things and then better treat [patients] when I see them in person." Here's what's ahead on this Popper.

No Scrubs



Like so many of us working from home now, Dr. Lee has embraced the new business-very-casual look. "You might see me in my professional doctor's coat, but I was wearing pajamas on the bottom," she confesses, laughing. "I could do like everybody else and not get out of my slippers." Also keep an eye out for a feline Zoom-bomber.

Essential Work



Lee's upcoming cases include some dire epidermis issues: "We treat a lot of patients with skin cancer," she says, adding that the pandemic has been particularly tough on those needing serious attention. "There are people still now who are not getting treated because they're scared to go to their doctors."

Zit Hits the Fans



We will also see the jaw-dropping blemishes, boils and carbuncles that have earned Lee 3.9 million followers on Instagram. "We keep upping the ante," she says. "How come I keep saying, 'This is the biggest blank I've ever seen?' Because it's true!"

Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop, Season premiere, Thursday, September 23, 10/9c, TLC