Netflix Announces More 'Unsolved Mysteries': Find Out When They'll Be Released

Ready to be an investigator for six new cases?

Netflix announced that the second volume of its first season of Unsolved Mysteries will be released on Monday, October 19. "Let's see how much of a sleuth @Unsolved Mysteries Volume 1 made you," the streaming service wrote on Twitter. Check out the photo accompanying the message below.

The series "profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences" in these six new episodes, according to Netflix. "Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories."

Let's see how much of a sleuth @Unsolved Mysteries Volume 1 made you... pic.twitter.com/QJH2LCJCDD — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2020

Unsolved Mysteries comes from the creators of the original docuseries (which premiered in 1987 and ran 11 seasons, with 260 episodes), Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove, with Stranger Things' Shawn Levy and Josh Barry executive producing for 21 Laps Entertainment.

"Fans have been pushing for more episodes for years," Meurer previously told TV Insider. "And there are still so many mysteries that need to be solved."

See Also Why Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Lives Up to the Original Series This Netflix adaptation of the popular original television series will have you on the edge of your seat.

The first six episodes dropped on Netflix on July 1. Each focuses on one mystery, and, like the original, they want viewers to send in tips to help close the cases.

Unsolved Mysteries, Season 1 Volume 2, Monday, October 19, Netflix