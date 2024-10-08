The fifth volume of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries reboot dropped less than a week ago, and fans have had some very stark reactions to the quartet of new episodes.

The four episodes for the new season, which arrived on the streamer last Wednesday (October 2), centered on a double-murder in Cleveland, a man who has a paranormal work partner, a potential cult attack on cows, and reports of a UFO sighting in the late ’40s.

Considering at least half, if not more, of these episodes have a supernatural bend, some fans were not pleased with the cases at hand in Volume 5 and expressed their dismay on social media.

One fan, for example, described the new season’s content as “all paranormal, UFO sh** again,” while another wrote, “Did they give up … How did you produce two trash a** volumes in a row. We the people did not ask yall to turn this into running from Casper and Friends. People actually deserve for their unsolved disappearances and murders to be told.”

“I wish they would go back to basics,” wrote another. “1 unsolved murder, 1 missing person, 1 suspicious death ruled natural or an unidentified person, 1 weird case like Bigfoot, paranormal etc but basically 3 this volume was a big [thumbs down].”

As for the future of the show, well, the results of Volume 5 have some fans wondering if it’s worth carrying on: “I f***ing love this show but at this point if you’re not gonna pick actually interesting cases, just cancel it,” one user wrote.

Despite all of this feisty feedback, though, the series remains in the Netflix Top 10 shows for U.S. viewers, as of this writing, so the demand for new Unsolved Mysteries is clearly still there among subscribers.

We’ll have to wait and see, though, whether and when Unsolved Mysteries Volume 6 is announced.

For now, do you want to see the show continue on? Why or why not? Hit the comments below to weigh in!

