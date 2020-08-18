Emmys: Tyler Perry to Receive 2020 Governors Award

The Television Academy is honoring Tyler Perry and The Perry Foundation with the 2020 Governors Award.

The entertainment and industry icon will be recognized for his contributions to shaping the television medium. Chosen by the Television Academy's Board of Governors, Perry was selected for his achievements and commitment to providing opportunities to marginalized communities through personal programs and The Perry Foundation.

To honor his contributions, the Television Academy will present Perry with his Emmy statuette during the Emmy Awards broadcast on Sunday, September 20. The Governors Award acknowledges the exceptional achievement of an individual or organization in the television arts and sciences industry that has gone above and beyond the scope of annual Emmy Awards recognition.

Along with being a self-made actor, writer, producer, director and philanthropist, Perry is responsible for the creation of various films, stage plays, television shows and New York Times-bestselling books. He has also formed the groundbreaking Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The Perry Foundation aids people and charities who help others overcome obstacles that he once experienced.

"I'm grateful for and humbled by this recognition from the Television Academy," said Perry after learning about his Governors Award recognition. "I've always prided myself on the work we do at the studio, our diverse representation of people from all walks of life, and the community we've built. My hope is that through moments like this we can remind others of the power of ownership and show that when the world doesn't offer you a seat at the table, you can build your own."

Governors Award selection committee Chair Eva Basler said, "Tyler Perry has changed the face of television and inspired a new generation of content creators. He pioneered a new brand of storytelling that engages people of color both in front of and behind the camera, and his shows have resonated with a global audience."

"Tyler's influence has extended far beyond the screen," added committee Vice Chair Debra Curtis. "His commitment to a broad range of philanthropic causes has had a profound impact on underserved communities around the world."

Don't miss the Television Academy's honoring of Perry with the Governors Award during the Emmys 2020 broadcast this fall.

72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 20, 8/7c, ABC