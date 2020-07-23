‘Utopia’s Fictional Conspiracy Comes to Life in First Trailer (VIDEO)

“What have you done today, to earn your place in this crowded world?” John Cusack’s Dr. Kevin Christie says as the teaser for what may end up being your next conspiracy thriller obsession begins.

Amazon Prime Video unveiled this first look, as well as the key art and photos above and below, for the eight-episode Utopia during its Comic-Con@Home panel. Inspired by the British series of the same name, it’s about trying to find your place in the world while saving it. It’s set to premiere this fall.

Watch the video below to meet the ones in the middle of it all, see the danger that’s to come, and more. “We all have our purpose,” Kevin says. “This is yours.”

From best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), it follows comic fans who bond online about the seemingly fictional “Utopia”: Ian (Dan Byrd), Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges), and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton). They find hidden meanings in the comic’s pages that predict “very real” threats to humanity, which begin happening in their world. Joining them along the way is the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), but she’s keeping secrets.

The series also stars Rainn Wilson as Dr. Michael Stearns, Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, and Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie.

Joining Flynn as executive producers are Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America and Kudos, an Endemol Shine Group UK production studio, and Amazon Studios.

Utopia, Series Premiere, Fall 2020, Amazon Prime Video