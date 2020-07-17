Will 'Dancing With the Stars' Also Change Judges? Carrie Ann Inaba Sounds Off

For fans of ABC's long-running competition series Dancing with the Stars, the last week has been an emotional rollercoaster.

After it was revealed that the show's original host Tom Bergeron would be exiting following a 15-year run with the series, his co-host and former contestant Erin Andrews, also departed the show. The double-hit was soon followed by the announcement that Tyra Banks would be filling the coveted Season 29 host role.

The supermodel and businesswoman will also serve as an executive producer on the program, which is tentatively set to return sometime this fall. But what does this mean for the judges? Could they be the next casualty?

Like Bergeron, the trio of experts of Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli have been a staple since Dancing with the Star's 2005 debut. Thankfully, Inaba is setting viewers' minds at ease in the Tuesday, July 21 episode of The Talk.

In a clip from the installment, Inaba tells her Talk co-hosts that the current panel of judges' return is imminent. "As of now, that is the plan," she says. "I just want everybody to know Len, Bruno and I, that is the plan that we are coming back."

In terms of an official confirmation, Inaba added that ABC is "going to make the official announcement in a few weeks. They're just gonna keep letting us know all the details, but I don't want people to worry. It seems like everything is okay."

This is surely reassuring to fans of the traditional format, but stay tuned for more details about Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars as they're announced.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 29, Coming 2020, ABC