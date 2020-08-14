Who Should Be 'Afraid' in 'Wynonna Earp' Episode 4? (VIDEO)

Something wicked this way comes...

Trouble is coming in Sunday's episode of Wynonna Earp, "Afraid," and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek revealing who needs to watch out.

As you can see in the clip above, a person we don't see cuts his or her hand and drips blood on a photo before a creature begins fighting to get free from chains. Watch to see who's in the (bloody) crosshairs.

In the August 16 episode, Melanie Scrofano's titular demon hunter "is drawn into the clutches of an ancient enemy — and finds herself facing an old friend." Meanwhile, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole (Katherine Barrell) wind up with more than they bargained for while looking for a weapon.

So far this season, Wynonna, Waverly, and vampire Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) returned to Purgatory from the Garden to find 18 months had passed and their town wasn't the same. There's a new sheriff (sorry, Nicole!), a demon bar, frontier justice, and the monster everyone was afraid of turned out to be former sheriff Randy Nedley (Greg Lawson), whom they saved in Episode 3.

Wynonna Earp is produced in Calgary — where the rest of the season is currently in production — by SEVEN24 Films and distributed by IDW Entertainment. Showrunner Emily Andras serves as executive producer with Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Ted Adams, David Ozer, Rick Jacobs, and Todd Berger.

Wynonna Earp, Sundays, 10/9c, Syfy