Worth Watching: More Cooking With Amy, a Search and 'Destroy' Mission, Democratic National Convention Begins

A selective critical checklist of notable Monday TV:

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (10/9c, Food Network): As Lucille Ball once said about Vitameatavegamin: It's tasty, too! Nominated for an Emmy for unstructured reality program, this hilarious self-shot series returns for a second round of kitchen misadventures featuring the bawdy comedian and her James Beard Award-winning husband, chef Chris Fischer. He walks her through recipes, while Amy finds further inspiration with an amateur cook's best friend: a cocktail. In the opener, Amy takes advantage of a summery piña colada while learning to prepare party favorites like pigs in a blanket, pot stickers and potato skins. Also on the menu: ricotta pancakes (with a secret ingredient of broccoli), couscous salad and meatballs.

I May Destroy You (10/9c, HBO): The acclaimed British drama nears the first season's end with the penultimate episode, in which Arabella (Michaela Coel) brings Terry (Weruche Opia) along when she returns to the bar where she was fatefully spiked. Could answers be forthcoming?

Democratic National Convention: While many of the all-news networks and PBS provide blanket coverage in prime time, the broadcast networks are scheduled to drop in on opening night at 10/9c. Key speakers include former first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Inside Tuesday TV: A special episode of PBS Kids' Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood (check local listings at pbs.org) addresses the isolation young viewers may be experiencing during the pandemic. In "Won't You Sing Along with Me?" Daniel's disappointment at not being able to attend the Neighborhood Carnival is assuaged when Mom and Dad Tiger use fan-favorite songs from the series to comfort him and cheer him up. The audience is urged to sing along… In the first of two special episodes of History's American Pickers: The Lost Tapes (8/7c), Mike Wolfe picks his way through unaired footage with new observations, filmed from his Nashville garage… A second season of Discovery's Bad Chad Customs (10/9c) opens by revisiting custom car fabricator Chad Hiltz under his new banner, Hiltz Automotive, as he turns a '57 Cadillac into a futuristic roadster.