Selena Gomez in Steve Martin & Martin Short's Comedy, Elle Fanning's New Series & More From Hulu

Hulu has some news for fans of comedy, drama, and docuseries.

In addition to renewing Love, Victor and Taste the Nation during its Press Tour, the streaming service shared news about its upcoming original content, from casting for a comedy those who love true crime should enjoy to straight-to-series orders for two new shows.

For Those With a True Crime Obsession

Selena Gomez is joining Steve Martin and Martin Short in the new comedy, Only Murders in the Building, which follows their characters, "three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one."

Gomez will also executive produce, alongside with co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie), Short, Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), and Jess Rosenthal.

Elle Fanning's New Hulu Series

A straight-to-series order has been given to The Girl From Plainville, starring Elle Fanning (The Great) as Michelle Carter. The series is based off of the Esquire article by Jesse Barron and the true story of Michelle's "texting-suicide" case. This limited series will "explore Carter's relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter."

Co-showrunners and writers Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus will executive produce with Fanning and Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward. Barron and Erin Lee Carr will serve as consulting producers.

If You Liked Ugly Delicious...

From its creators (chef David Chang and filmmaker Morgan Neville) comes the six-episode docuseries The Next Thing You Eat. It's set to examine "the seismic changes happening all around us and how they affect not only the restaurant world but people's fundamental relationship to food." Chang and a diverse cast of correspondents are going to look at "how our food is grown, who cooks it, how we pay for it, and whether or not deliciousness will fall by the wayside."

Chang executive produces with Chen, Dave O'Connor and Chris Ying on behalf of Majordomo Media, Neville and Caitrin Rogers on behalf of Tremolo Productions, and Chad Mumm on behalf of Vox Media Studios.