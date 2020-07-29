'Nine Perfect Strangers': Jonathan Levine Will Direct Hulu's Limited Series

There's a Warm Bodies reunion coming to a highly anticipated limited series on Hulu.

Jonathan Levine is set to direct all eight episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers, based on Liane Moriarty's book of the same name.

The series follows nine stressed people from the city looking for a better way of living during a 10-day retreat at "a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation." Nicole Kidman will star as Masha, the resort's director, who is "on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies."

Also starring Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, and Tiffany Boone, it's set to be released in 2021.

Levine will also serve as an executive producer with Bruna Papandrea (who worked on Warm Bodies with him), Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and McCarthy. Levine's producing partner, Gillian Bohrer, will produce. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth serve as showrunners and co-wrote the limited series with Samantha Strauss.

Levine previously directed episodes of How to Make It in America, Rush, and I'm Dying Up Here.

Nine Perfect Strangers, Limited Series Premiere, 2021, Hulu