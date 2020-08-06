Zoë Kravitz Reacts to 'High Fidelity' Cancellation: 'Breakups Suck'

It's one and done for the Hulu update of High Fidelity.

The series reimagined Nick Hornby's 1995 novel, with Zoë Kravitz as Rob (the role John Cusack played in the 2000 film), the record store owner who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture. After news it was canceled broke, Kravitz shared a series of photos from set with her co-stars on Instagram.

"I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family," she wrote in the caption with the hashtag "breakups suck." "Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I'm in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us."

High Fidelity's 10 episodes dropped on Valentine's Day. It also starred Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Joining Kravitz as executive producers were writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka, Midnight Radio's Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg, Nick Hornby, and Jeff Reiner. Jesse Peretz directed and executive produced the pilot, and Midnight Radio's Adrienne Erickson was a producer.

