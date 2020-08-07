HBO Max's 'Friends' Reunion Special Has Been Delayed Again

Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross will be there for you ... eventually.

Filming has been delayed again on the Friends unscripted reunion special set for HBO Max, TVLine reports. The hit comedy's stars—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer—will be back together again, but it's looking like production won't start on the celebration until at least the fall.

See Also All About HBO Max: How to Get It, What's Included.. And That 'Friends' Reunion Is a pandemic the best time to launch a new streamer with over 10,000 hours of programming? HBO Max exec Kevin Reilly says YES!

During a July 20 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new Peacock comedy Intelligence, Schwimmer revealed that they had hoped to begin mid-August. (Originally, the special was slated to film in March to be part of HBO Max's May 27 launch, but TV and film production was shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.) He'd added, however, that it would depend on if returning to work was "really safe enough."

WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt previously said they weren't ruling out going the virtual route with the reunion, "if it is delayed too long." But for now, it still sounds like they're hoping to bring the cast into the studio. (It's set to film on the series' original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California.)

Friends, Streaming Now, HBO Max