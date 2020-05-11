When Will the 'Friends' Reunion Special Film? Could It Go Virtual?

Fans will have to keep waiting to see the upcoming Friends reunion special on HBO Max, but the plans for it may be changing due to real world events.

Originally set to be part of the launch of the new streaming service HBO Max, Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will reunite for an unscripted special celebrating the beloved series. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was not able to film as planned on Stage 24 (the original soundstage) on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

See Also How Well Has 'Friends' Aged? The Sitcom's Cast & Critics Disagree The '90s NBC sitcom has been a lightning rod of criticism recently as new, woke generations call out jokes they find offensive.

According to WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt, they do still hope that will happen. "We're holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer, if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production," he told Variety. "We do think there's a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn't want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms."

A "virtual" reunion, however, hasn't been completely ruled out, "if it is delayed too long," he added.

Due to productions shutting down and much of Hollywood (and life) being placed on hold, there have been virtual cast reunions over recent weeks. (Parks and Rec's stars recently joined forces for a scripted special.) All Rise even aired a remote episode.

Originally set to be part of HBO Max's launch on May 27, now it looks like a fall release of the reunion special could be possible. But while that won't be part of the streaming service's library from Day One, all 10 seasons of Friends will be. So, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross will still be there for you in May.