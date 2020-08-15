Why Hallmark's Romantic 'Chesapeake Shores' Is Your Next Amazon Binge

Who says you can't go home again?

In Season 1 of the Hallmark Channel's romantic drama (available through August 31), career woman Abby O'Brien (Meghan Ory) trades her fast-paced life in New York for the relative peace of her Maryland hometown, Chesapeake Shores. Of course, there's plenty to keep the divorcée occupied: her two daughters, her distant but loving father (Treat Williams) and her high school sweetheart, musician Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalfe, above).

"First loves, they don't die easily," Metcalfe says of Trace and Abby's connection. "The show is about healing old wounds and finding…joy and love and passion and meaning."

Chesapeake Shores, Season 1, Available Now, Amazon Prime Video