Thursday's TV Ratings: 'To Tell The Truth' Helps ABC Win Night in Key Demo
ABC
Game shows ruled on a rerun-heavy Thursday night of primetime broadcast television with ABC taking the night in the 18-49 demographic. The net's trio of gamers — Holey Moley, Don't, and To Tell the Truth — all won their time slots in the demo with Truth coming out on top for the night with a 0.6 rating.
Per usual, for total viewers, the winner of the night was a rerun of CBS's Young Sheldon , which grabbed 4.0 million viewers. Tying for second with 3 million viewers were Holey Moley, Truth, and the first of two reruns of CBS's Mom.
Here's the breakdown for Thursday, August 6, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Holey Moley (ABC)
|0.5
|3.0
|Young Sheldon - R (CBS)
|0.4
|4.0
|Ellen’s Game of Games - R (NBC)
|0.4
|2.5
|Major League Baseball (Fox)
|0.4
|1.6
|Killer Camp (CW)
|0.1
|465,000
|8:30 p.m.
|The Unicorn - R (CBS)
|0.3
|2.8
|9:00 p.m.
|Don’t (ABC)
|0.5
|2.4
|Mom - R (CBS)
|0.3
|3.0
|Law & Order: SVU - R (NBC)
|0.3
|1.9
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us - R (CW)
|0.1
|465,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Mom - R (CBS)
|0.3
|2.9
|10 p.m.
|To Tell The Truth (ABC)
|0.6
|3.0
|Bull – R (CBS)
|0.3
|2.5
|Law & Order: SVU – R (NBC)
|0.3
|2.1