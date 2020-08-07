Thursday's TV Ratings: 'To Tell The Truth' Helps ABC Win Night in Key Demo

Game shows ruled on a rerun-heavy Thursday night of primetime broadcast television with ABC taking the night in the 18-49 demographic. The net's trio of gamers — Holey Moley, Don't, and To Tell the Truth — all won their time slots in the demo with Truth coming out on top for the night with a 0.6 rating.

Per usual, for total viewers, the winner of the night was a rerun of CBS's Young Sheldon , which grabbed 4.0 million viewers. Tying for second with 3 million viewers were Holey Moley, Truth, and the first of two reruns of CBS's Mom.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, August 6, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):