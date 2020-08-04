Netflix Sets Premiere Date for 'Deaf U' Docuseries From Nyle DiMarco

Netflix is gearing up for your next feel-good binge with Deaf U, a docuseries following a tight-knit group of deaf college students.

The show, set to premiere Friday, October 9 on the streaming platform, profiles young adults at Gallaudet University, a private college which caters to the deaf and hard of hearing community. The school is located in Washington, D.C., where viewers will see the students go through different challenges.

From navigating the lows and highs of university life to hookups and everything in between, Deaf U, is offering an unfiltered look into unseen side of the deaf community.

Following in the footsteps of new favorites like Love on the Spectrum, this series offers a fresh take on an underrepresented group with the help of executive producers Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista, actor Nyle DiMarco, and Brandon Panaligan.

Catch snippets of the show in the teaser released earlier last month and don't miss Deaf U when it arrives this fall on Netflix.

Deaf U, Series Premiere, Friday, October 9, Netflix