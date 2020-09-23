'Deaf U' Goes Inside the Deaf College Experience in First Trailer (VIDEO)

Fall is here and Netflix is celebrating by heading back to school with its new docuseries Deaf U, a coming-of-age series following students at Gallaudet University.

The Washington D.C.-based school is home to a tight-knit group of deaf and hard of hearing students who are at the heart of this story. In celebration of the show's impending arrival, Netflix has unveiled its first full trailer on International Day of Sign Languages (September 23).

The holiday, which highlights the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of the Deaf community and other sign language users globally, is the perfect time to introduce viewers to these students. As one would imagine, the students at Gallaudet are similar to any found at universities across the country.

Deaf U follows the friends as they navigate the highs and lows of college life together including dealing with hookups and differences of opinion. Their stories offer an unprecedented look at what life is like inside the Deaf community.

The first trailer offers a fun look at the personal lives of these students as they mingle and get to know one another. Deaf U is executive produced by Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista, Nyle DiMarco, and Brandon Panaligan. Don't miss the drama and fun unfold, catch the trailer below and stream Deaf U when it arrives this October on Netflix.

Deaf U, Series Premiere, Friday, October 9, Netflix