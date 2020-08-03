Father & Son Deal With Unfinished Business in New 'American Chopper' Special

Rev your engines, motor fans, and tune in to a new, two-hour American Chopper special, airing Tuesday, August 4 on Discovery Channel. Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr., two of the most legendary chopper craftsmen, are back to conquer unfinished business.

The infamous father-son duo have been on a wild ride, and now after spending years trying to rebuild their fractured relationship they return to the garage where it all started in hopes of building a custom bike together for the first time in over a decade.

In the special, these two world-class motorcycle builders find out that the original Orange County Choppers building is going to be torn down and they revisit the shop to pick up a few items that were left behind and reminisce on the past.

Overcome by the history of the building, Paul Jr. jumps on the opportunity to ask his dad to build a bike together. After some thought, Paul Sr. agrees to the build and the two set out to work on a custom chopper for one of the largest distributors of exterior and interior building products.

But, complications arise between the father-son duo as they get to work on creating a one-of-a-kind chopper. Paul Sr. and Paul Jr. have their own unique bike styles and when Paul Jr. pushes for more creative input, the entire build is thrown into jeopardy.

American Chopper, Tuesday, August 4, 9/8c, Discovery Channel