'American Chopper' Season 11 Premiere: It's All About Family

The not-so-easy riders return!

Notoriously feuding father-son team Paul Teutul Sr. and Jr. — last seen in 2012 after a decade on the air — are back in the wrenches building stunning specialty motorcycles at Orange County Choppers and Paul Jr. Designs.

“What’s different is we’re working toward a better relationship,” Paul Jr. says. “Plus, I’m a father now, so you get a peek into my personal life.”

'American Chopper' to Return in 2018 The hit Discovery Channel show featuring Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. is set to return in winter 2018.

In the premiere, Paul Jr. works on an envelope-pushing custom number designed to wow at Sturgis, South Dakota’s Bike Week.

“This time we are more experienced in bikes… and life,” offers Paul Sr. “My son and I talked it out. At the end of the day, it’s all about family.”

American Chopper, Season 11 Premiere, Monday, May 28, 10/9c, Discovery