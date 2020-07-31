Naya Rivera's Final TV Appearance in Netflix's 'Sugar Rush' Is Now Streaming

What's likely Naya Rivera's final television appearance — on the Netflix baking competition show, Sugar Rush — is now streaming.

The late actress appeared as the guest judge in the Season 3 episode, "Birds of a Feather," joining host Hunter March and professional chefs Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo. Before the episode, Netflix added a dedication to the Glee star. The episode was filmed in February, a month before movie and television productions shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rivera went missing while out on a boat with her son, Josey Dorsey, on July 8. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department began a search of Lake Piru, in Ventura County, California, and five days later, on July 13, her body was found.

"There was no indication of foul play, and no indication that this was a suicide," Sheriff Ayub said during the press conference that day. "It has been an extremely difficult time for her family throughout this deal ... Our hearts are with them, and we share in their grief for Naya's loss ... Our hearts also go out to Naya's many friends and fans who have been holding out hope for the best."

According to Deadline, Netflix spoke with Rivera's manager, Gladys Gonzalez, before deciding to share the episode as part of Sugar Rush's season.

