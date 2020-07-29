2020 Primetime Emmys to Go Virtual

Just one day after nominations were announced for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, we now know what the ceremony itself will look like — and it's following in the footsteps of other shows this year.

The Emmys will be virtual. Its executive producers, Jimmy Kimmel (who's hosting), Ian Stewart, Reggie Hudlin, Guy Carrington and David Jammy, sent a letter to the nominees informing them of the decision, Variety reports.

While the plan is still to have it be "the most memorable Emmys ever," it will not be taking place at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, reads the letter. "At a time like this, we're taking the opportunity to create a moment that is more relaxed, more entertaining, more enjoyable not only for you, but for the millions watching at home."

The awards show will still celebrate television, and according to the producers, they're putting together "an event that is filled with warmth and humanity." In the letter, they promise the nominees that they're working with writers and technicians "to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We're going to make you look fabulous — we're exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments."

And with the ceremony going virtual, there's no red carpet, but they're still encouraging those involved to "come as you are, but make an effort," whether that means dressing up or "if you're in the UK and it's 3am .... designer pajamas." No further details have been released.

This decision for the Emmys comes after the Daytime Emmys went virtual on June 26 and the Creative Arts Emmys plan to do so in September. The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were postponed to March 14, while the 2021 Oscars will now take place on April 26. Meanwhile, the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the 74th Annual Tony Awards are now set for December.

Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, with Netflix leading all platforms with 106 and Watchmen leading shows with 26.

72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 20, 8/7c, ABC