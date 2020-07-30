'The Wrong Stepfather': Vivica A. Fox Is Back With the Latest 'Wrong' Movie

Lifetime Movie Network continues its The Wrong series of movies with the premiere of The Wrong Stepfather.

Starring Vivica A. Fox, Krista Allen, Corin Nemec, and William McNamara, the next installment from the franchise premieres Friday, July 31 on LMN.

Ellen (Fox), principal at a high school, feels life is getting better for her best friend and teacher, Karen (Allen), after she meets Craig (Nemec), a charming new college advisor.

Yet something seems off as the relationship moves fast into an engagement and suddenly Karen's daughter's problems magically disappear.

Suspicions slowly evolve into real fear when Karen begins to believe that Craig might be the wrong stepfather for her daughter.

The Wrong Stepfather, Premiere, Friday, July 31, 8/7c, LMN