Monday TV Ratings: 'The Titan Games' Takes Top Spot in Key Demo

On Monday, July 27, a typical summer night full of reruns, an original episodes of NBC's competition The Titan Games ruled once again, as it has most of the summer. That said, leading in total viewers for the night and edging out the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson series was CBS' The Neighborhood, which took the number one spot with 3.9 million viewers.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! dipped one point from last week in the 18-49 rating (from 0.3 to 0.2) for its three-hour repeat broadcast of the June 8 episode. It also slipped to 1.4 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, July 27, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):