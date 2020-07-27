Sunday TV Ratings: Steve Harvey's 'Celebrity Family Feud' Leads Once Again

Even in reruns, there's no beating ABC's game show Celebrity Family Feud as the Steve Harvey-hosted revival — with matchups between boxers 'The Maulers and the Brawlers" as well as another between the cast of sitcom American Housewife and the Disney Channel's Descendants 3 movie — ran away with the highest rating in the 18-49 demographic (0.6). In total viewers, the series came in second to an original 60 Minutes episode on CBS.

Other strong showings include reruns of ABC's Press Your Luck and America's Funniest Home Videos, both of which grabbed a 0.5 rating for the night.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, July 26, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):