Sunday TV Ratings: Steve Harvey's 'Celebrity Family Feud' Leads Once Again

Jim Halterman
STEVE HARVEY
ABC/Eric McCandless

Even in reruns, there's no beating ABC's game show Celebrity Family Feud as the Steve Harvey-hosted revival — with matchups between boxers 'The Maulers and the Brawlers" as well as another between the cast of sitcom American Housewife and the Disney Channel's Descendants 3 movie — ran away with the highest rating in the 18-49 demographic (0.6). In total viewers, the series came in second to an original 60 Minutes episode on CBS.

Other strong showings include reruns of ABC's Press Your Luck  and America's Funniest Home Videos, both of which grabbed a 0.5 rating for the night.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, July 26, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time  Show Adults 18-49 ratings Total Viewers (millions)
7:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos - R  (ABC) 0.5 4.0
60 Minutes  (CBS) 0.4 6.5
Cannonball  (NBC) 0.3 1.8
Last Man Standing - R  (Fox) 0.2 905,000
7:30 p.m. Duncanville – R (Fox) 0.1 500,000
8 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud – R (ABC) 0.6 4.4
The Simpsons – R (Fox) 0.3 814,000
Tough As Nails – R  (CBS) 0.2 2.0
The Titan Games – R (NBC) 0.2 1.2
DC’s Stargirl - R  (CW) 0.1 395,000
8:30 p.m. Bless The Harts – R (Fox) 0.2 621,000
9:00 p.m. Press Your Luck  - R (ABC) 0.5 3.1
America’s Got Talent - R  (NBC) 0.3 3.2
NCIS: Los Angeles  – R (CBS) 0.2 2.4
Bob’s Burgers – R (Fox) 0.3 713,000
Penn & Teller: Fool Us  - R (CW) 0.1 468,000
9:30 p.m. Family Guy – R (Fox) 0.3 917,000
10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans – R (CBS) 0.3 2.7
Match Game - R (ABC) 0.3 2.4