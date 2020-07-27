'Jeopardy!' Kicks Off 'Celebrity' Week With Regis Philbin Episode

While original episodes are on hold, Jeopardy! has been reaching into its vault for its most recent programming. This week, the series is airing Celebrity Jeopardy! episodes, kicking off with a particularly special one on Monday, July 27, featuring the late great Regis Philbin.

Following the death of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Live! With Regis and Kelly (and Kathie Lee) host over the weekend, the timely episode serves as Jeopardy!'s "in memoriam."

"Selecting the first Celebrity Jeopardy! episode to air from the Vault was an easy choice for the producers: the very first Celebrity Jeopardy! episode ever," revealed a statement shared by the show's online platform. "It featured Carol Burnett, Donna Mills, and Regis Philbin in an entertaining and spirited competition.

"That choice has been made even more poignant with the passing of Regis Philbin this weekend," the statement continued. "The episode was chosen weeks ago as a way of signaling our gratitude to Regis for his friendship to the show for so many years. We proudly present it now in memoriam and with love."

The week will include various other episodes from the Celebrity edition, airing through Friday, July 31. Other celebrities highlighted throughout the week include Jodie Foster, Nathan Lane, Harry Connick Jr., Jeff Probst, Charles Barkley, Martha Stewart, Wayne Brady, Dana Delany, Eric Idle, Michael McKean, Cheech Marin, and Jane Curtin.

Stay tuned for the throwback installments and don't miss tonight's dose of nostalgia with Regis Philbin's Jeopardy! episode.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, Check your local listings