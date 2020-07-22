Amelia & Bennett Meet at the Altar in 'Married at First Sight' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Not every couple clicks when they walk down the aisle in Lifetime's reality hit Married at First Sight, but for Amelia and Bennett, their "first" meeting is pretty wild.

In a sneak peek at the latest episode, viewers get a glimpse at the quirky couples' nuptials as their ceremony kicks off. During the premiere episode, Amelia and Bennett seemed like the couple best matched by the show's panel of experts, but was there a misstep?

As the scene plays out with Amelia's colorfully dressed bridesmaids, two of the girls help a third as she unicycles her way down the path. Once they reach the front, the women take a seat and Amelia begins to hyperventilate in the hallway with her mother who stands by before the big reveal.

"This is crazy," Amelia exclaims. "In a couple minutes, a stranger is gonna be calling me his wife and that feels really really strange," she addresses the camera before entering the ceremony space. But the word "stranger" may be a bit of a stretch.

As the scene plays out and Amelia begins her journey to the altar, she whispers to her mother, "I've met him before." Their smiles seem encouraging but once she's standing beside Bennett, we can't help but wonder if this match is so perfect?

Is it a good thing that they've met before or is this marriage doomed before it even begins? Catch the clip above and don't miss what happens when Married at First Sight airs this Wednesday on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 11, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime