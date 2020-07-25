Regis Philbin Dies at 88: Kelly Ripa & More Pay Tribute to the Longtime TV Host

Meredith Jacobs
Regis Philbin Dies
ABC/Richard Cartwright

The legendary television host Regis Philbin has passed away.

The Live! and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host died on Friday of natural causes, a month before his 89th birthday, his family told People.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," his family said in a statement. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Philbin hosted Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee with Kathie Lee Gifford beginning in 1988, and after she left, it became Live! with Regis and Kelly in 2001. He hosted it with Kelly Ripa until 2011. (Ryan Seacrest now hosts the morning show with Ripa.)

Regis Philbin Single Parents

(ABC/Richard Cartwright)

Philbin's previous TV credits also include guest spots (as himself) on How I Met Your Mother, Ugly Betty30 RockNew GirlFresh off the Boat, and most recently Single Parents, daughter JJ Philbin's comedy.

"It's about time," he told TV Insider of that appearance in April. "He's always best when he's playing himself," JJ had said.

Many in Hollywood, including Ripa and Seacrest, have taken to social media to pay tribute to Philbin.