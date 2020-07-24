Technology Fights Back in 'neXt' Trailer as Fox Series Gets New Premiere (VIDEO)

John Slattery is battling tech in the first full trailer for Fox's upcoming event series neXt, which has also set its new premiere date for Tuesday, October 6.

In the show from creator Manny Coto (24: Legacy), this fact-based thriller puts a spotlight on the emergence of rogue and deadly artificial intelligence. Pairing intense action with a reflection on how technology is impacting our lives and changing us in ways we don't even understand, neXt is a non-stop thrill ride.

Joining Coto as executive producers on the series are directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us). John Slattery stars as a Silicon Valley pioneer who learns that one of his creations, a powerful A.I., may cause serious calamity as it threatens global destruction.

As teased in the trailer below, technology is fighting back and it's up to Slattery's characters and others to outsmart the tech that has grown too wise. Teaming up with a cybercrime agent played by Fernanda Andrade, they'll fight a villain whose weapon against us is ourselves.

Other cast members include Michael Moseley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Gerardo Celasco, Elizabeth Cappucino and Evan Witten. Catch the thrilling trailer below and don't miss neXt when it officially arrives this October on Fox.

neXt, Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 6, 9/8c, Fox