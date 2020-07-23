'Upload' Panel Teases New Technology & Changes to Lakeview in Season 2

The stars and creator of Amazon Prime Video's recent hit Upload converged for [email protected] to take a look back at Season 1 and look ahead for Season 2.

In a chat with moderator Cherlynn Low, stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson and creator Greg Daniels got honest about the show's digital landscape and its real world connections. Upload is a quirky comedy which imagines a future in which people can be uploaded into a virtual afterlife of their choice.

Below, we're breaking down some of the panel's more noteworthy moments including the cast's perspective on Season 1 and what they said about Season 2.

The Beginnings of Upload

"It's not a lot like the original idea" Greg Daniels said of the show's concept. Originally, he planned for the show to highlight the major switch from analog to digital devices. But in 2014 he began fine-tuning Upload's story which then became the series fans know and love today.

Nora & Nathan's Connection

Of their characters' complicated romance, Allo says "Nora gets a chance to get to know Nathan (Amell) first and make certain judgements." Meanwhile, in her real-world dating life, Nora doesn't get to see her match's memories.

It's a "no pressure thing," Amell adds of Nathan and Nora's connection, noting that he's digital and as his "angel," she's not. "There shouldn't be a romantic side of things," Amell admits, but there's no denying the sparks between Nora and Nathan. He then went on to add that Nathan's experience in the afterlife poses the question, "Are we the decisions that we made or [can we change]?"

Nathan & Ingrid's "Long-Distance" Relationship

When asked about Ingrid's perspective on her relationship with Nathan, her real-world boyfriend until the accident that led to his upload, actress Edwards said, "It's the modern long-distance relationship," before adding that "there's a little abuse of power going on," alluding to Ingrid's control over and manipulation of Nathan's afterlife.

Before moving on from the subject, Amell pointed out that it's difficult to act mad or angry at Edwards in those scenes because she's so sweet in real life.

The Hug Suit Debate

One of the show's more interesting pieces of technology was discussed as the moderator asked Edwards if she'd ever really try a hug suit. The garment was used by Ingrid as a means of connecting intimately with Nathan in the digital world. "I think it takes a certain level of adventurous spirit to wiggle into one," Edwards said. "I don't know if I would go the distance."

But Amell was quick to counter, saying, "I'd try it once," before amending that he'd have to be the first person to use it. Bigley also chimed in, joking, "I have one."

Aleesha & Luke's Playful Dynamic

One of the show's other dynamics includes Nora's fellow "angel" Aleesha (Johnson) and Bigley's Luke who constantly nag at one another. "Luke is like a hamster who really digs his cage," Bigley shares of his character's constant need to explore and push the limits of his digital existence.

"I think that Aleesha is kind of thankful for Luke," Johnson added. "Sometimes you're at those jobs where they can get a little bit mundane [and] I think that Aleesha kind of needs Luke." Based on their continued interaction in the panel, it's likely fans will see more of their dynamic next season.

Deleted Scene

In a treat for fans, a deleted scene between Edwards' Ingrid and Nathan's niece Nevaeh (Chloe Coleman) in which they're taking a ride in a self-driving car. Their conversation touches upon printed food versus real food and leads into one intense dance session on Ingrid's part once music fills the cabin.

The scene led Daniels to add "not everything is great" in the future, especially when it comes to food.

"It's illegal to grow your own food," said Allo, noting another scene involving a green pepper that wasn't shown in the series.

To Upload or Not to Upload



When asked if they'd upload themselves into a digital afterlife, only four out of six panelists agreed to the idea. Allo, Daniels, Amell and Bigley were all for the virtual nirvana, but Johnson was quick to point out that not all afterlives in Upload were as nice as Lakeview. We have to admit, she's got a point.

What's Coming in Season 2

"We're right in the middle of writing it, so I don't want to get into too many specifics in case the plans change," Daniels said. "There's gonna be a lot more new tech... And we're gonna see Nora and Nathan change Lakeview some."

See the full panel in the video below and let us know what you think about the news in the comments below.

Upload, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video