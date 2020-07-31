TV Fan Favorites 2020: 'Outlander' Couple Claire & Jamie Fraser

Here we go, TV fans. Welcome to our re-booted, re-vamped and reinvigorated Fan Favorite Poll results! You spoke and we listened, so stay tuned as we roll out the winners over the coming days!

Outlander's star-crossed lovers have survived battles, brutality and multiple trips back and forth in time, and they're still going strong. No wonder Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) rule!

And it's no wonder they won our poll for Fan Favorite TV Couple — the Frasers continued to prove their unending devotion to one another in the show's most recent fifth season. This is a duo that, no matter the circumstances, will do whatever is necessary to be together, no matter what era they're currently living in.

To take the top spot, Jamie and Claire beat out the following TV couples: Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies) from The Crown, Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Oloqofoyeku) from Bob Hearts Abishola, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) from This Is Us, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) from This Is Us, Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) from black-ish, Dan (John Goodman) and Louise (Katey Sagal) from The Conners, and Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) from The Flash.

Talk about tough competition! We're not surprised these two took the gold, though.

Outlander, Season 6 Return, TBD, Starz

Outlander, Seasons 1–5, Streaming Now, Starz.com and Seasons 1–3, Streaming Now, Netflix