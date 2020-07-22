'Perry Mason' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

Get ready for more of Matthew Rhys as the private investigator.

HBO has renewed Perry Mason for Season 2, after five episodes have aired. Its debut, on June 21, was HBO's most-watched series premiere in nearly two years, and that first episode has now been watched by 8 million viewers.

"It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said in a statement. "Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930's Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season."

"From the get-go, you know that this is not going to be [your] parents' Perry Mason," Rhys said before the series premiered.

The HBO drama's cast also includes John Lithgow, Juliet Rylance, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Chalk, and Shea Whigham. It was created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, who serve as executive producers with Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Joe Horacek, and Timothy Van Patten (who also directs). Aida Rodgers is a co-executive producer and Rhys is a producer. It's based on Erle Stanley Gardner's characters.

