'The Brady Bunch,' 'Seinfeld' & More TV Vacations Gone Wrong

Being indoors this summer could spare you from more than bad sunburn, as proven by these comedies, all on Hulu, which feature crazy getaway episodes that got out of hand.

Married…With Children, "We'll Follow the Sun," Season 5, Episode 1

Fed up with everyone having more fun than him, patriarch Al (Ed O’Neill) ropes the Bundys into a Labor Day road trip that goes nowhere — literally — thanks to a holiday traffic jam. Good thing Peg (Katey Sagal) has her beloved TV Guide Magazine Fall Preview issue for entertainment!

Seinfeld, "The Hamptons," Season 5, Episode 21

You gotta see the baby! And viewers have to see this instant classic that sent the group of pals to Long Island, where they meet their friends' shockingly unattractive infant, later spurring Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) to say with a yelp, "It was like a Pekingese!"

I Love Lucy, "Deep-Sea Fishing," Season 6, Episode 7

In Miami Beach, Lucy (Lucille Ball) and Ethel (Vivian Vance) try to recoup their shopping expenses by betting their husbands that they can hook the bigger fish. Now, if only the ladies could find a spot to hide the massive tuna they’ve bought to pass off as their catch of the day.

The Brady Bunch, "Pass the Tabu" and "The Tiki Caves," Season 4, Episodes 2–3

Horror icon Vincent Price menaced the family’s tropical holiday in this creepy two-parter as a wild-eyed, tiki-obsessed archeologist who kidnaps Bobby, Peter and Greg (from left, Mike Lookinland, Christopher Knight and Barry Williams) while they try to return an ancient statue to its burial ground. And here we thought playing ball in the house was risky!

30 Rock, "Respawn," Season 5, Episode 23

Blergh. Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) sees her summer escape to the Hamptons go from idyllic to infuriating after the erratic Tracy (Tracy Morgan) moves in next door. Still, she's better off than boss Jack (Alec Baldwin), who is stuck in the city and spending way too much time with Kenneth the Page (Jack McBrayer).