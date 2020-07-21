Alex Trebek Details Changes for 'Jeopardy!' When Filming Resumes (VIDEO)

When Jeopardy! resumes production in a few weeks, there will be some changes to set, like there have been across other TV shows and movies up and running.

"We've redesigned our set to separate the contestants and myself a little bit more from them," host Alex Trebek, who is undergoing treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, told Good Morning America. "We are taking all kinds of precautions." That includes moving testing online and filming two days a week and five shows each day, for now. That could change, depending on how he's feeling.

"We'll do three and take a short break, and then do the last two," he shared, though "if it's too much for me, we can always cut back a little bit, maybe do four a day."

Trebek has hosted Jeopardy! since 1984—his first episode kicked off the ongoing retrospective of reruns that's filling the schedule for the time being—and just released his memoir, The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life.

"It's feel-good television," he said of Jeopardy! before joking that he's named Betty White as the person he'd pick to replace him as host. "Because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier," he explained of his longtime friend. "She checks all those boxes."

The support and comments he's received have meant quite a great deal to him, he shared, calling the fans "the most important elements in my life outside of my family and friends." Watch more from the interview with Trebek below.

