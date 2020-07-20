'Happy Endings' Virtual Reunion: Who's Getting Married? Who's Lying? (VIDEO)

To raise money and awareness for Color of Change and World Central Kitchen, organizations fighting to make the world a safer, more equitable, just place for all and supporting Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 relief efforts, the Happy Endings cast reunited on Monday, July 20.

Series stars Eliza Coupe (Jane Williams), Elisha Cuthbert (Alex Kerkovich), Zachary Knighton (Dave Rose), Adam Pally (Max Blum), Damon Wayans Jr. (Brad Williams), and Casey Wilson (Penny Hartz) joined for the all-new, scripted "And The Pandemmy Goes To…" and as you can see below, some of their characters are doing better than others these days.

Taking place a couple weeks into the pandemic, Penny has organized an "URGENT!!!!!!!!!!!!" Zoom for the group, and we quickly catch up with where each person is as they join the chat. Max is "outhouse sitting" and sleeping in the pool house bathroom of a mansion, with only edibles left to eat.

Jane is as prepared as you'd expect. "I've been running pandemic simulations since grade school," she explains before offering "a couple hundred" easy tips, including how to deal with loved ones not taking this seriously enough. And speaking of her husband Brad... he's in a hotel room, as he'd been in Florida on business when the quarantine started. (Jane has insisted he do a "10-week self-tine" before heading back to Chicago, then another "10-day tine on the balcony.")

Alex awkwardly joins in as DJ Be Nice, thinking it's her Instagram Live before discussing how she wants to be anywhere outside of her home and how the lockdown is affecting her store. Then when Dave joins, they have to explain about the pandemic... and why he needs to rethink his new restaurant (especially the name).

Then, Penny reveals why she's been pressing for everything to get back to normal: She's getting married. "I've been slightly unlucky in love," she recalls. And she still is, since her boyfriend is moving to Switzerland to join the World Health Organization. But the conversation quickly turns from her failed relationship to Brad's true location after Jane recognizes the cup he's using.

Penny offers an insane solution to her relationship drama: "Is it too crazy if I break my leg to Trojan Horse my way into the ER so I can breakup sex my DR with a 15-year-old Trojan from when I did their PR? Just one broken femur plus one broken condom. It is the perfect recipe to cure any fiancé waffling because who would Leggo my Preggo?"

It's then that Jane confirms Brad is actually in the basement they didn't have before.

Watch the video below to see how the reunion ends, if Jane accepts Brad's apology, if Penny gets her wedding, and ... who has a baby?! Plus, the reunion was followed by a Q&A with Senior Writer Damian Holbrook.