'The Walking Dead' Rick Grimes Movie Is Still Happening

Like other parts of The Walking Dead Universe, the upcoming movie focused on Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes is in a holding pattern when it comes to production—but not behind the scenes.

Executive producers David Alpert and Robert Kirkman provided an update on the film during a panel as part of Skybound Xpo, a virtual convention celebrating the company's 10th anniversary. "We're coming along in a big way," Alpert said, noting what's really holding them back is that they can't film at the moment due to the pandemic. (Television and film productions shut down in March, with a few slowly resuming in recent weeks.)

"We're desperate to get back into production and get everything going," he continued. "We have something really exciting, really unique, really different."

Kirkman added that they're continuing to work on it behind the scenes. "I would say if anything, the pandemic is going to make a lot of movies better, I think the Rick Grimes movie chief among them, just because we're getting a lot more time to cook this thing and make sure it's perfect," He said. "When things do quiet down, you guys are going to hear a ton more about this movie."

Lincoln left The Walking Dead in Season 9, when his character was presumed dead only to be whisked away in a helicopter. A season later, Danai Gurira's Michonne got a lead and headed off on her own journey, which included looking for him.

When this upcoming series of films was first announced in November 2018, it was said that the first "will explore the story of where Rick is taken and what he faces in a new corner of the zombie apocalypse."

"These films are going to be big evolutions of what we've been doing on the show, with the scope and scale of features," Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple said. They are set to include "yet-unseen worlds of The Walking Dead and faces from the show's past, as well as new characters we hope to become favorites, told by TWD veterans and emerging voices."

"It's not the beginning of the end, it’s the end of the beginning. And I like the idea that we get to tell a bigger story, maybe with a sort of wider vista," Lincoln said in a statement. "And I've always been interested in what's going on out there, you know, whether or not there is contact with the wider world. I want to know the meta of it all."

Elsewhere in the TWD universe amidst the pandemic, The Walking Dead Season 10 finale is now set to air later this year due to post-production. Also, AMC has delayed the launch of the newest series in the franchise, The Walking Dead: World Beyond (originally set to premiere April 12), and production on TWD Season 11 and Fear the Walking Dead Season 6.