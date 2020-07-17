'Grantchester' Returns! Tom Brittney & Robson Green Reveal Season 6 Renewal

Masterpiece's popular mystery series Grantchester has been renewed for Season 6 ahead of Sunday's Season 5 finale installment on PBS.

The news was initially shared by stars Tom Brittney and Robson Green during an Instagram Live with the actors. During their conversation, the men shared some fun behind-the-scenes stories from the British-based drama.

Set in the quaint village of Grantchester, which also happens to be crime-ridden, the series follows the unlikely investigating partnership between detective Geordie Keating (Green) and vicar Will Davenport (Brittney). Get ready for more crime solving from the duo as additional mysteries await beyond Season 5, which wraps July 19.

Grantchester is a co-production of Kudos and Masterpiece for ITV, the series is distributed internationally by Endemol Shine International. Along with Grantchester's renewal, Masterpiece also confirmed the Season 2 renewal of Baptiste which is a spinoff of The Missing starring Tchéky Kary. Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) will also join Baptiste for Season 2.

See the fun banter between Brittney and Robson in the full Instagram segment below and don't miss Grantchester's Season 5 finale this weekend on PBS.

Grantchester, Sunday, July 19, 9/8c, PBS Masterpiece