'30 Rock' Reunion Special Won't Air Everywhere — Find Out How to Watch

30 Rock fans are gearing up for a big reunion this Thursday, July 16, but not everyone will be able to tune in and see it.

Some local NBC affiliates have chosen to forgo airing the reunion special which was filmed as a part of the network's Upfront presentations. Among the groups preempting the airing are Gray Television, Hearst, Nexstar, Tegna, and Sinclair Broadcast Group, according to Vulture.

This means that roughly half of the country won't be able to watch live, but have no fear as there are plenty of other ways to get your fill of fan favorites Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), and Kenneth "The Page" Parcell (Jack McBrayer).

The team behind 30 Rock's fictional sketch comedy show, TGS with Tracy Jordan, will also reunite on NBC.com, On Demand platforms, and on the just-launched Peacock beginning Friday, July 17. Viewers who do have access to the hour-long special's broadcast on Thursday at 8/7c can tune into any of NBCUniversal's cable networks including USA, Bravo, E!, and Telemundo, for the reunion.

It should be noted that the special will not be available on Hulu despite the original series' presence on the platform, which also streams NBC's former and current TV programs. The special will help promote Peacock, which includes 30 Rock in its TV library.

So while this minor inconvenience may have some fans uttering Liz Lemon's signature "blerg" in frustration, there are still ways to view 30 Rock's remotely filmed special. Don't miss it, whether you're tuning in via NBC or catching it elsewhere this Friday.

30 Rock: A One-Time Special, Thursday, 8/7c, NBC (Next day via On Demand, NBC.com & Peacock)