Tracy Morgan Suffers Medical Emergency Courtside at NBA Game

A scary incident took place during the New York Knicks’ game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Monday (March 17), as 30 Rock star Tracy Morgan suffered a medical issue at courtside.

Many in attendance shared photos and videos of the incident on social media, which showed Morgan vomiting onto the floor of the court, being helped by medical staff, and later being taken away in a wheelchair while holding a towel over his face.

One social media poster claimed the comedian had been bleeding from his nose and that he “could barely stand up.”

The game, which ended up with the Knicks winning 116-95, was delayed for around 10 minutes in the third quarter while staff dealt with Morgan’s medical issue.

Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up … hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/E61zXqQQ8H — RealJoshBrownie (@realJoshBrownie) March 18, 2025

“We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside,” a Madison Square Garden representative said in a statement to People.

Tracy Morgan threw up on the court pic.twitter.com/GjwjLLELG7 — logan bartlett (@loganbartlett) March 18, 2025

Knicks star Josh Hart also shared a message, saying, “We hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan, avid lifetime Knicks fan, so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.”

Pray for Tracy Morgan! He had to be wheel-chaired out of Madison Square Garden tonight after throwing up while sitting court-side at the Knicks game… hope he’s ok. pic.twitter.com/OySGQs5h4e — DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) March 18, 2025

Morgan has been through a number of medical issues over the years. He was diagnosed with diabetes in 1996 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2010. He was also involved in a six-vehicle crash in New Jersey in 2014, which ended up killing Morgan’s friend and collaborator, 62-year-old comedian James McNair.

The Saturday Night Live alum was taken by helicopter to hospital after the crash, where he was treated for a broken femur, broken nose, several broken ribs, and a traumatic brain injury. After being release from the hospital, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility to continue recovering from the injuries.

Morgan was a part of the SNL50 celebrations last month, taking part in a funny Black Jeopardy! sketch alongside Eddie Murphy, Leslie Jones, and Kenan Thompson.

Appearing on the red carpet special for the event, Morgan said of his return to the long-running sketch show, “This is incredible. Just thank the Lord that I’m a part of this, that I survived the accident, and I’m alive to be here for this.”