6 TV Episodes to Get You Into the St. Patrick’s Day Spirit

Ah, Saint Patrick’s Day: Everyone’s favorite excuse to drink pints of Guinness to their heart’s desire, and load up on corned beef and cabbage,and soda bread. (Calories don’t count today — Saint Patrick would want it that way.) It’s also an excuse to binge watch themed episodes from some of your favorite shows. Irish or not, after a few of these episodes you’ll be shaking your shamrocks and yelling, “Kiss me, I’m Irish (and vaccinated!).”

Here are six of our favorite Saint Patrick’s Day episodes.

The Office: “Saint Patrick’s Day” (Season 6, Episode 19)

St. Patrick’s Day, otherwise known as “Meredith Palmer Day,” is a big deal at Dunder Mifflin. And there’s no question why, since, as Michael Scott (Steve Carell) says, “It is the closest the Irish will ever get to Christmas.” After a long day of trying to impress corporate, Michael has a change of heart and lets all of the Dunder Mifflin employees out early to go celebrate the holiday at Poor Richard’s. Maybe he deserves that “World’s Best Boss” mug after all! Available on Peacock

The Real O’Neals: “The Real Lent” (Season 1, Episode 3)

Nothing gets more Irish than ABC’s sitcom, The Real O’Neals, centered around an Irish Catholic family. While preparing for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, Pat O’Neal (Jay R. Ferguson) is faced with a big problem. Not only does his daughter Shannon (Bebe Wood) not want to participate in the parade, she also gets her first period. We don’t think he added this to the list when planning out the day’s festivities! Available on Amazon Prime Video

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: “Charlie Catches a Leprechaun” (Season 11, Episode 8)

In this episode of It’s Always Sunny, Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day) catches what he thinks to be a leprechaun, which unfortunately for Charlie (and the poor man) turns out to be just a normal person. We guess drinking a gallon of paint doesn’t help with a leprechaun search. Available on Hulu

Bob’s Burgers: “Flat-Top O’ the Morning to Ya” (Season 10, Episode 16)

After a few too many green beers, Linda Belcher (John Roberts) dyes all of the ground beef at the restaurant green. Sure, Saint Patrick’s Day is great for shamrock shakes, green beer, and maybe even green eggs, but green beef? Not so much. Linda decides to make free sliders to give away to the hungry and (very) drunk people at the St. Patrick’s Day festival. Thankfully, Linda has the luck of the Irish on her side, and all the party-goers end up going to the restaurant after for more food. Available on Hulu

How I Met Your Mother: “No Tomorrow” (Season 3, Episode 12)

If you think that Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) would do anything other than “go big” for Saint Patrick’s Day, then you are sadly mistaken. Barney and Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) go to a bar to “party like there’s no tomorrow.” (In reality, they party until there’s no recollection of the night.) While the pair is out, Ted discovers that for one night only, the universe rewards him for every bad deed that he does. And it was legend — wait for it — dary. Here’s to waking up like Barney the morning after Saint Patrick’s Day this year! Sláinte! Available on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu

2 Broke Girls: “And the Kilt Trip” (Season 3, Episode 19)

Caroline (Beth Behrs) tries to join in on the festivities with Max (Kat Dennings) and the rest of the diner crew, but longs to spend the day partaking in her own St. Patrick’s Day tradition. Unwarranted kisses from “Blarney Bill” at a dive bar versus spending the day at The Plaza Hotel? We’re right there with you, Eloise, we mean, Caroline. Available on Hulu