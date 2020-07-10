'30 Rock' Cast Reunites in Teaser for the 'One-Time Special' (VIDEO)

The cast of 30 Rock is together again.

As part of a special Upfront event for NBC, Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer), and more reunite for 30 Rock: A One-Time Special, and the network has released the first new footage.

Liz has "another successful interaction with a man" after yelling at one for not wearing a mask ... while she's wearing two! See the cast reunited — safely — and see who has the iPhone 40 (and what it can do?) in the video teaser below.

In the special, which will celebrate the stories and talent of NBCUniversal's 2020-21 season, "all of the TGS team reunite to help their old friend Kenneth Parcell — once a network page, now chairman of the company — and while doing so, they rediscover their love of television."

“We're all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC," 30 Rock executive producers Fey and Robert Carlock, said. "To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone."

"This very special 30 Rock event will bring together video, advertising, and humor to show the world the power of One Platform in a whole new way," Josh Feldman, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing & Advertising Creative, NBCUniversal, added.

30 Rock: A One-Time Special, Thursday, July 16, 8/7c, NBC