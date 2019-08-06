ABC Boss Hints at 'Happy Endings' Revival — Should It Happen? (POLL)

Happy Endings fans rejoice, it would appear there's hope yet for the short-lived comedy, according to ABC president Karey Burke.

While attending the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Burke spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about revival chances for the David Caspe-created comedy. And the answers she gave seem to hint at a real possibility for the show's return.

"I will never say never; I'm hearing whispers," Burke teased of the revival rumors. "That is a dream of a lot of people at ABC. I'm hearing that there's a remote possibility of something. It's at the very beginning [stages]."

Consider us intrigued.

Happy Endings, which followed a group of friends who dealt with the daily struggles of adulthood, ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013. Starring Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr. and Casey Wilson, the series became a bit of a cult comedy hit.

"Happy Endings was certainly one of my favorite ABC shows," Burke revealed to THR. "One of the things (ABC's head of comedy) Erin [Wehrenberg] and I bonded over when she came over [from Warner Bros. TV] to take over comedy development was a desire to do a show like Happy Endings, which led to a conversation about Happy Endings. So, I think she's exploring what's possible."

While this sounds great on paper, there is still the concern of having a great show return only to find it's not as good as it once was. Is it worth finding out? Or should Happy Endings remain where it was left off? Let us know in the poll below and stay tuned for any updates that may arise.