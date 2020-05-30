Everything We Know About 'Younger' Season 7

Will they or won't they ... get married?

Younger fans have been eagerly awaiting its return to TV Land after that Season 6 finale cliffhanger: Charles (Peter Hermann) proposed to Liza (Sutton Foster), but she didn't give him an answer yet. But that's not the only thread we're looking forward to seeing addressed next year.

As we wait for news about Season 7's release, we're keeping track of everything we know so far.

Premiere Date

The past three seasons all premiered in June — the first table read for Season 6 took place on February 15 — but that pattern won't continue. Even if production in Hollywood hadn't halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's likely that the earliest the Season 7 premiere could have aired was in July.

Debi Mazar revealed to ET that March 24 was scheduled to be the first table read, with production beginning on March 30. "We never even got to the fittings," she added. "The wardrobe people were ready at the studio, pulling stuff, getting ready. The sets were being built ... and then it just all shut down."

Right now it's unclear when they'll be able to begin work on Season 7, though Mazar did mention August or September as a possibility. If that's the case, then we could be looking at a premiere date closer to Season 2's (January 13).

Cast

Unless we hear otherwise, it's probably safe to assume that all the main players will be back: Foster, Hilary Duff (Kelsey), Mazar (Maggie), Miriam Shor (Diana), Nico Tortorella (Josh), Hermann, Molly Bernard (Lauren), and Charles Michael Davis (Zane). The only question may be whether or not Davis' role on NCIS: New Orleans — he joined the team in Season 6 — affects his status on Younger.

Plot

First and foremost, Season 7 has to address Charles' proposal. Liza's answer won't just affect their relationship but also hers with ex-boyfriend Josh moving forward. (And even if she says yes, we doubt that will be the end of the love triangle. After all, she didn't want her tattoo's design on anyone else, calling it theirs.)

Meanwhile, Kelsey is back at Millennial after briefly entertaining the idea of going off on her own. But will anything change for her at the publishing company, especially with talk of a Kelsey-centric spinoff as a possibility? If one does happen, it's likely that at some point, Season 7 would set that up, and her career choices will play a role in her decisions going forward.