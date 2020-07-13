Kelly Preston Dies at 57: Husband John Travolta & More Pay Tribute

Kelly Preston
Actress Kelly Preston has died at 57 following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Best known for her roles in films such as Jerry Maguire, For the Love of the Game, What a Girl Wants, Jack Frost, and The Cat in the Hat among others, Preston made appearances on TV through the years on shows like CSI: Cyber, Medium, and Joey.

Preston's husband, John Travolta, announced the tragic news in a lengthy Instagram post. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta begins in the caption.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," he continues.

 

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while," adds Travolta. "But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

The couples has been married since 1991 and had three children together, including eldest son Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009. Preston leaves behind Travolta, their 20-year-old daughter Ella, and son Benjamin, 9. Preston most recently appeared alongside her husband in the film Gotti in 2018 and she currently has one title in post-production, the film Off the Rails.

See how family and friends are remembering her with tributes and reactions below: