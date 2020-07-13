Sunday TV Ratings: Steve Harvey's NFL-Themed 'Celebrity Family Feud' Wins

News may have won out for the Sunday, July 12 primetime broadcast television schedule with CBS' long-running newsmagazine 60 Minutes coming out on top in total viewers with 7.0 million viewers. But in the key 18-49 demo, the night belonged to ABC's game show trio, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game.

Each revival quiz show won its time slot in both the key demo and total viewers and Feud, with NFL rising stars versus Hall of Famers, had the strongest 18-49 rating (0.7) of the night. Also, even in a rerun against 60 Minutes, ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos still performed strong by tying for first place in the 7 o'clock hour with the news program with a 0.5 rating and coming in a strong second with 4.2 million total viewers.

A re-airing of the first two episodes of the new CBS competition series, Tough As Nails, executive produced and hosted by The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan, didn't generate a huge amount of interest and the show came in fourth in the key demo in its first hour and tied with America's Got Talent and Bob's Burgers reruns it its second hour . The series airs regularly on Wednesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, July 12, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):