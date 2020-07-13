Worth Watching: CMA Best of Fest, Acorn's 'Nest,' a 'Celebrity Call Center' on E!

A selective critical checklist of notable Monday TV:

CMA Best of Fest (8/7c, ABC): We'll always have Nashville. Although this year's CMA Fest was canceled because of the pandemic, memories live on in a three-hour concert special of highlights from fests of the last 16 years. American Idol's Luke Bryan hosts, and delivers a new duet with guest Darius Rucker. Among the more than 25 country superstars represented in blasts from the past: Garth Brooks, Lady A, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakum, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina.

The Nest (streaming on Acorn TV): A strong cast led by Line of Duty's Martin Compston elevates a familiar premise in a compelling Scottish drama about a well-off couple (Compston and Bodyguard's Sophie Rundle) whose lives are upended when they welcome a seemingly unstable urchin (Mirren Mack) into their posh lakeside home, hiring her as surrogate to carry their baby to term. They all have secrets that could erupt into public scandals if they can't learn to get along. Given the volatile personalities involved, a murder subplot may be the least of their worries.

Celebrity Call Center (10:30/9:30c, E!) Who you gonna call? Why not dial a celebrity, and where better to set up a virtual call center for stars to dish out advice about relationships, family and work than cable's most fame-obsessed channel. Well, maybe second only to Bravo, which may explain why some of the "stars" fielding calls in the premiere include members of the Shahs of Sunset and Vanderpump Rules casts. Executive producer Nick Cannon is on hand to provide star power, joined by Vivica A. Fox.