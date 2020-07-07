John Mulaney Moves 'Sack Lunch Bunch' to Comedy Central With 2-Year Deal

John Mulaney is making a return to Comedy Central with a new two-year deal at the network. The two-time Emmy-winning comedian is set to headline and executive produce two Sack Lunch Bunch specials for the channel, moving the format over from Netflix.

This new deal marks Mulaney's first return to Comedy Central since his 2012 standup special, New in Town. The former Saturday Night Live writer first introduced viewers to the Sack Lunch Bunch in late 2019, when his first special debuted on Netflix.

Parodying children's television programming of the bygone era, The Sack Lunch Bunch saw Mulaney join a cast of kids and celebrity guests for silly songs and performances. In one of the upcoming specials, the cast from the original hit will reunite for a holiday-themed installment.

"I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the Sack Lunch Bunch. I wasn't a very good intern, so I am psyched they hired me again," Mulaney said. "We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times."

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch was written by Mulaney and Marika Sawyer and directed by Rhys Thomas. The music was composed by Eli Bolin.

"We couldn't be more excited about John's return to Comedy Central and hope this is just the beginning of a long-standing partnership," said Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands.

Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming specials and catch the original Sack Lunch Bunch special on Netflix now.

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, Streaming now, Netflix