'This Is Us,' 'Prodigal Son,' & More Show Finales That Left Us Hanging

These series' season finales dropped bombshells, raised questions or left us hanging at a critical moment. New episodes can't come fast enough!

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Frank (Tom Selleck) learned he had another grandson (Will Hochman)! In the NYPD! The dad was Reagan son Joe, a cop who died in action. This Joe met the entire intimidating family.

Prodigal Son (Fox)

Unstable Malcolm (Tom Payne) chose not to shoot the billionaire (Dermot Mulroney) ruining his life, proving he's not like his homicidal dad (Michael Sheen). But "normal" sister Ainsley (Halston Sage) slit the guy's throat!

This Is Us (NBC)

Kevin (Justin Hartley) found out one-night stand Madison (Caitlin Thompson) is pregnant and had a huge, long-overdue blowup with brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

Evil (CBS)

The devil played havoc with skeptic Kristen (Katja Herbers). One of her daughters (Maddy Crocco) is dreaming about a demon. Her mom (Christine Lahti) agreed to wed the satanic Dr. Leland (Michael Emerson). And a tiny blood spatter hinted that Kristen may have killed her stalker!

The Good Doctor (ABC)

An earthquake hit the hospital staff hard, leaving one doc dead, one ready to move away and one with career-jeopardizing injuries to the hands. But a Shaun (Freddie Highmore)–Lea (Paige Spara) romance began!

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Owen (Kevin McKidd) canceled his wedding after overhearing Teddy (Kim Raver) having sex with Tom (Greg Germann). Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) seemed to lean toward ditching sweet DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) for sexy Cormac (Richard Flood).